Man accused of rampage in Texas that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

A man has been arrested after a bloody shooting rampage that left three people dead and two others wounded in at least three different homes on a street in a rural Southeast Texas subdivision.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAYTON, Texas (AP) - A man has been arrested after a bloody shooting rampage that left three people dead and two others wounded in at least three different homes on a street in a rural Southeast Texas subdivision.

The rampage happened about 11 a.m. Monday on a county road just outside Dayton, about 50 miles northeast of Houston.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wettstein, a 41-year-old resident of the cul de sac where the rampage unfolded, was found hiding in a nearby wooded area.

Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor says Wettstein is jailed without bond pending arraignment on a capital murder charge.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

