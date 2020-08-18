Officers kill man in exchange of gunfire at Texas Walmart store

WESLACO, Texas (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who officers fatally shot after he entered a South Texas store armed with a semi-automatic rifle and later shot a pistol at police.

Weslaco police say Marco Antonio Sigala, Jr., 27, exchanged gunfire with officers and was killed Monday at a Walmart Supercenter.

Police in the city about 60 miles northwest of Brownsville have said he argued with a customer before being confronted by officers.

But Officer Eric Hernandez says little more is known about why the man entered the store dressed in black and carrying two guns.

