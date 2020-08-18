Path to Home Depot now well-worn as millions work remotely

(AP) - Millions of people forced to work out of the office took on new projects at home and Home Depot is supplying a lot of the material.

At Home Depot stores open at least a year, sales surged an remarkable 25% in the U.S. during the second quarter.

Overall revenue for the Atlanta company hit $38.05 billion, far exceeding the $34.94 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to a Zacks Investment Research survey.

It easily topped last year’s revenue of $30.84 billion for the three months ended Aug. 2.

Sales at stores open at least a year climbed 23.4%, globally, trailing only the massive surge in comparable-store sales in the U.S.

The overall comparable-store sales were almost twice the 12.2% increase that industry analysts had projected.

