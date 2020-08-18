Advertisement

Power operators eye thermostat, Calif. Gov. declares emergency

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency Tuesday over wildfires burning throughout California as the state’s power grid operator pleaded for continued conservation to avoid rolling blackouts. (File)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency Tuesday over wildfires burning throughout California as the state’s power grid operator pleaded for continued conservation to avoid rolling blackouts.

The grid operator praised residents and businesses for astonishing conservation efforts that kept the power on Monday night.

The state is in a days-long heatwave that has stressed the electrical system and resulted in rolling blackouts over two nights last weekend.

Outages, excessive heat, wildfire and the pandemic have people on edge.

Evacuations were in effect or growing in several Northern California communities because of growing fires.

Newsom demanded an investigation into two smaller weekend blackouts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Weather

A Cold Front Arrives Tonight To Relieve Us of The Heat

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
A Cold Front Arrives Tonight To Relieve Us of The Heat