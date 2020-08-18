Search continues for man who drowned in Texas lake

SANGER, Texas (KWTX) - The search resumed Tuesday for a man who drowned in Lake Ray Roberts after he was caught in a storm Sunday while riding a Jet Ski.

Collin Dean, 25, was on the personal watercraft when the storm blew in between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, KXII in Sherman reported.

The watercraft later was found washed up on shore.

Crews searched through the day Monday for Dean’s body without success.

The storm also pushed a pontoon boat next to which Dean was riding the Jet Ski against the lake’s dam.

Those on board were rescued without incident.

Dean wasn’t wearing a life jacket, officials told KXII.

