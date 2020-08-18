Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 US election

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate intelligence committee has concluded that the Kremlin launched an aggressive effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential contest on behalf of Donald Trump.

The Republican-led panel on Tuesday released its fifth and final report in its investigation into election interference.

The report purposely does not come to a final conclusion about whether there is enough evidence that Mr. Trump’s campaign coordinated or colluded with Russia to sway the election to him and away from Democrat Hillary Clinton.

That leaves its findings open to partisan interpretation.

But the report says interference in the election is indisputable.

