Somalia executes soldiers convicted for boy’s fatal rape

Officials say two Somalia soldiers were executed Tuesday after being convicted of raping a 10-year-old boy who died from the bleeding.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - Officials say two Somalia soldiers were executed Tuesday after being convicted of raping a 10-year-old boy who died from the bleeding.

The executions of the two soldiers in Baidoa town in southwestern Somalia follows a hurried trial which convicted the two soldiers of raping the boy in July after luring him into an isolated area.

The executions also come amid mounting public pressure on the authorities of the Southwestern province after reports of two other cases of rapes of young boys emerged, angering local residents who are demanding justice

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

