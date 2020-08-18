Advertisement

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday.
Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday.(KY3)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday.

The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

The S&P 500′s milestone caps a furious 51.5% rally that began in late March.

Tremendous amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped launch the rally, which built momentum on signs of budding growth in the economy. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Path to Home Depot now well-worn as millions work remotely

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Millions of people forced to work out of the office took on new projects at home and Home Depot is supplying a lot of the material.

Business

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Business

As US goes online to resupply, sales at Walmart.com boom

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Americans established trusted supply lines as the virus surged in new regions of the U.S. over the past few months and millions did so at Walmart, where online sales nearly doubled in the second quarter.

Business

Wall Street ticks up, nudges S&P 500 again to edge of record

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Stocks are closing with modest gains on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its record high.

Latest News

Business

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after latest run at record

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
After a day of drifting between small gains and losses, major stock indexes ended more or less where they started on Friday, but still notched gains for the week.

Business

Home prices climb to record in pandemic as buyers seek space

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
An analysis by The Associated Press and Core Logic found that the average home price in the U.S. in May was up 4.2% compared to a year ago.

Business

US retail sales regain pre-virus pace but slowdown is likely

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
Americans increased their retail purchases by 1.2% in July, with solid gains in appliances and clothing, restoring sales to their level before the viral pandemic erupted in March.

Business

S&P 500 again flirts with record high but closes just below

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
The S&P 500 again crossed above its record high but closed just below that level for the second day in a row.

Business

American Airlines considers cutting flights to many smaller cities

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
American Airlines is considering dropping flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities this fall.

Business

EPA expected to undo methane leak rule for oil, gas industry

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines.