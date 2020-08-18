Advertisement

Thousands of area students begin a new and different school year

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - More than 8,000 students started the new school year Tuesday in the Copperas Cove ISD, about half of whom opted for virtual instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes also resumed Tuesday in the Blooming Grove and Bosqueville ISDs and at Central Texas Christian School in Temple and Eagle Christian Academy in Waco.

Staff members across the CCISD have been working on preventative measures to limit the spread of the virus in its schools.

ON THE BUS

CCISD will still have its normal bus routes. However, the number of children aboard each bus has been reduced to aid social distancing. Students will be required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands upon entering and exiting the bus. Bus drivers will use a seating chart to help with contact tracing if there is a positive case. The district is urging parents to walk their children to school or encourage them to bike if possible.

AT SCHOOL

The district is requiring parents to screen their children once a week for any COVID-19 symptoms and report the results to school staff using the Skyward platform. Staff will screen and report every day. All students and staff are required to wear appropriate face coverings while they are at school. Teachers have also been instructed to have students sanitize their hands every two hours. This school year, students will not be allowed to share school supplies because of the risk of the virus.

AT HOME

Students who've opted for virtual learning will either be able to follow along in real time or watch a recording of their lessons at a later time. The district has also provided computer devices for students to do their coursework. Parents had the option of switching their students between the at-home and virtual learning options. A significant number of parents, in the days leading up to school reopening, switched their children from virtual to in-person, to district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said.

In its plan, CCISD said if someone at one of its campuses tests positive for COVID-19, everyone on that campus will be notified. The person will also be required to quarantine and the district will disinfect the areas that person frequents.

Clifton ISD, Dawson ISD, Jonesboro ISD, Lorena ISD, Walnut Springs ISD and EOAC Charter School all started school in person and online Monday.

Killeen ISD, Marlin ISD and Harmony Science Academy in Waco all started school virtually.

Killeen ISD is taking advantage of a new virtual online learning platform with a mix of live teaching and other online elements. Killeen ISD starts in-person instruction on Sept. 8.

Marlin ISD is also going online using Google Classrooms.

The new school year begins Wednesday in the China Spring, Crawford, Gholson, Itasca, Kopperl, Lometa, Mart, and Rosebud ISDs.

Classes also resume Wednesday at Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School in Waco, Holy Trinity Catholic School in Killeen and St. Mary’s Catholic School in West.

The Abbott and Whitney ISDs start the new school year on Thursday.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks.

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning.

The TEA also gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction and a number in the area opted to wait until after Labor Day to start the new school year.

COVID-19 Information, Links and Resources

