Top Central Texas educators honored

(Left to right) Dr. David Edison, Laurie Sims and Dr. Misty Thomas.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Region 12 Education Service Center in Waco has named Aquilla ISD Superintendent Dr. David Edison as its 2020 Superintendent of the Year, Laurie Sims, who teaches at Kennedy-Powell Elementary School in Temple as its Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Dr. Misty Thomas, who teaches at Copperas Cove High School, as its Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Edison has served as Aquilla’s superintendent since 2010 and has been an educator for 20 years.

“I would like to say that Aquilla ISD is more than blessed to have Dr. Edison as a superintendent,” Aquilla School Board President David Snipes said.

“For the past ten years, Aquilla ISD, under the leadership of Dr. Edison, is a school district being led from good to great,” Snipes said. "

Edison holds degrees from Baylor University and Tarleton State University.

Sims has been an educator for 44 years.

She started her career in 1975 in the Temple ISD, taught at St. Francis Episcopal School from 1983 to 2002 and then returned to the Temple ISD.

"I cannot think of a better elementary teacher to be a regional or statewide example for other teachers than Mrs. Sims," Temple ISD Dr. Bobby Ott said.

"No matter the newest instructional strategy or delivery model, Laurie assumes the role of residential master."

Sims is a Baylor University graduate who holds a Gifted and Talented teaching certificate.

Dr. Misty Thomas has been teaching for 12 years, the last eight as a chemistry teacher at Copperas Cove High School.

“Dr. Thomas possesses all of the talents and skills you want to see in a great educator. CCISD is very proud that she is being recognized for her commitment to students and the teaching profession,” Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns said.

She’s a U.S. Army Veteran who holds degrees from Cameron University, Touro University International and Capella University.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

