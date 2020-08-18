Advertisement

Town turns out to celebrate area man’s 87th birthday

William "Bill" Thun turned 87 in Elk over the weekend and the town turned out to celebrate.
William "Bill" Thun turned 87 in Elk over the weekend and the town turned out to celebrate.
By Julie Hays
Aug. 18, 2020
ELK, Texas (KWTX) - A lifelong resident of a small Central Texas community was moved to tears as he sat on the front lawn of his home of 60 years and watched as a parade organized to celebrate his birthday that included family members, neighbors and fellow farmers on their tractors streamed by.

William "Bill" Thun turned 87 in Elk over the weekend, the same small community of a couple hundred within the city limits of Hallsburg in which he's lived since his birth in 1933.    

"I just don't have the words," Thun said.

"I've lived in this town a long time and Elk has never had a parade come down it and y'all made it happen for me."

Thun was born Aug. 14, 1933 in a house in Elk. 

He graduated from nearby Axtell High School in 1952. 

He married Peggy Joann Pomykal of Axtell 63 years ago and three years later the couple moved into the home in Elk they still share.

Thun is known as "a man of all trades." 

He worked at a glass plant for 37 years until retirement and then baled hay and plowed, hard work he says he still enjoys doing at his own farm during his golden years.  

"He's a family man," his granddaughter Amy Coleman said.

“And there is nothing he can’t fix with (a strap) and baling wire.”

Amy was part of the celebration of Elk’s favorite resident. 

She said the she counted nearly 50 vehicles, even including two volunteer fire department trucks from Axtell and Leroy, tractors, ATVs, cars and trucks all filled with smiling residents who waved as they rolled down Elk Road.

"To look down that street and see the amount of cars and the amount of people that took time out of the day to make him feel special, my family is just blown away," Amy said.

“What started out as five cars turned into the entire town of Elk,” she said.

Multiple generations of Thun's family turned out from near and far, too.

His great-grandson Cash was there.

The two share the same birthday, just 80 years apart.

"We always need him," Cash said.

"We always need his help. I just wanted him to be excited we got to do this. He got to see his family and friends."

Thun says he spends his free time these days watching grandkids' activities.   

He loves Elk being his home and wanted to thank everyone who turned out to make him feel special.

"It sure was real nice. There were some real friend in that parade," Thun said. 

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

