Trump campaign sues 3rd Iowa county over absentee mailings

An absentee ballot request form for the state of Iowa.
An absentee ballot request form for the state of Iowa.(Mary Green/KCRG)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and Republican Party groups are suing a third Iowa county, seeking to invalidate thousands of absentee ballot request forms that have been submitted by voters.

The lawsuit against Woodbury County’s top elections official expands the GOP’s efforts to make it harder for voters and local officials to handle absentee ballot requests during the pandemic.

The Trump campaign and GOP groups filed identical lawsuits last week against elections officials in Linn and Johnson counties.

At issue are absentee ballot request forms that the three counties have mailed to most registered voters pre-filled with information, including names, dates of birth and a voting pin number that few people know.

