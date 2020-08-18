Two missing Texas children focus of search
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) – Two missing Lubbock children are the focus of the search.
Wyatt Price, 3, and Alysandra Price, 5, were last seen on July 23, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said in an alert.
Authorities believe they may be in either Lubbock or Wolfforth.
Wyatt is 3-foot-6, weighs about 35 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Alysandra is 4-foot-6, weighs about 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
