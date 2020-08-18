Two missing Texas children focus of search

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) – Two missing Lubbock children are the focus of the search.

Wyatt Price, 3, and Alysandra Price, 5, were last seen on July 23, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said in an alert.

Authorities believe they may be in either Lubbock or Wolfforth.

Wyatt is 3-foot-6, weighs about 35 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alysandra is 4-foot-6, weighs about 60 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Have you seen this missing siblings? Wyatt Price, 3 and Alysandra Price, 5 were last seen July 23, 2020 in #Lubbock, TX. KCBD NewsChannel 11 Wolfforth, Texas Posted by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Monday, August 17, 2020

