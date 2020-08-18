Valuable violin signed by iconic fiddler stolen from Central Texas woman

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) – Amber Dankert, a Salado alderwoman who began playing fiddle at age 2, is searching for her 1923 Stradivarius, which was stolen from her home sometime around Aug. 6.

The Strad is valuable in its own right, of course, but this particular violin, a gift from Dankert’s grandparents, was signed by her hero, Johnny Gimble, a longtime Central Texas resident who left his mark on Western Swing.

“It’s just very special to me,” Dankert said during an interview at her Salado home.

“I’ll bet the person who took it has no idea who Johnny Gimble is, or they may not even know it’s signed at all,” Dankert said.

Her grandparents paid $2,500 for the fiddle in 1990 at a shop in Austin and it’s likely worth quite a bit more now, but “I don’t care about the money because to me that’s not the fiddle’s value,” she said.

“Johnny Gimble played that fiddle and I met him when I was 5 or 6,” Dankert said.

“He was good friends with my grandparents, and we all used to hang around together.”

Dankert said the fiddle was taken from her home as she was packing up to move to another house she is building.

“I had a moving company do the work and one day I walked through while they were packing up and I saw the fiddle case leaning up against the wall, then the next day when I was through there it was gone.”

Dankert said she reported the missing instrument to Salado police, but says they didn’t offer much help.

“They said they’d have to have some evidence,” she said.

She wants her fiddle back, but even when it shows up, and “I believe it will sooner or later,” she won’t be able to play it.

Sadly, Dankert suffers from a debilitating hearing condition and even now, at only 40, she has a cochlear implant and that means, she says “I can never play again.

“I woke up one morning in 1999 and I couldn’t hear,” Dankert said.

“I went into the bathroom and turned on the water and all at once I noticed I couldn’t hear it running.”

She said she got the implant in October 1999.

“We, me and the doctors, fought a good fight, did chemo and all kinds of treatments, but in the end one of my doctors said it’ll only get worse, and it has.”

Today the fourth generation Salado resident works at Fort Hood where she serves as supervisor for wildlife operations mitigation.

She has bachelors and master’s degrees and two doctorates.

Gimble, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 in the early influences category as a member of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys and was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018, was born in Tyler, grew up in nearby Bascom and began playing in a band with his brothers at age 12.

He went on to perform with the Shelton Brothers in Louisiana and then after serving in World War II joined Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, the band with which he toured for most of the next decade.

After he left the Bob Wills band in 1960, he moved to Waco where he worked as a barber at the VA hospital, played at weekend dances and had a show on KWTX-TV for three years, “Johnny Gimble & the Homefolks”

Gimble's show featured a young bass player from nearby Abbott named Willie Nelson, and a lifetime friendship and partnership was born.

Then in 1968, after repeated encouragement from his peers, Gimble moved his family to Nashville, Tenn., and from then on, he found steady work as a session musician with such greats like Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, Connie Smith Loretta Lynn, Lefty Frizzell, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, and Chet Atkins.

Gimble won the CMA's Instrumentalist of the Year award in 1975, the first of five times he was so honored, and he continued to play Texas Swing to another generation, accompanied by younger musicians, including his son Dick on bass and vocals and granddaughter Emily on piano and vocals.

Gimble died on May 9, 2015, near his home in Dripping Springs, outside of Austin at the age of 88.

Gimble’s grandson, Jon Gimble, is McLennan County’s district clerk.

