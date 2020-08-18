Advertisement

Waco: New city manager makes some changes

Waco’s new city manager announced some changes Tuesday. (City of Waco photo/file)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s new city manager, Bradley Ford, announced some changes Tuesday during a City Council work session “to align the organization to achieve the city council’s newly identified strategic goals…including building a high performing city government, creating a culture of equity, enhancing the quality of life, facilitating economic development, improving infrastructure, providing a safe and vibrant city, and support sustainability and resiliency,” the city said in a press release.

“The updated organizational structure at City Hall will better align staff to meet the needs of our citizens and to achieve the strategic goals of the City Council,” Ford said.

Organizational changes

Deidra Emerson, who currently serves as an Assistant City Manager, will be promoted to the position of Deputy City Manager. Deidra brings more than 25 years of experience in City government, including the last 5 years here in Waco. She is a trusted adviser to City Manager Ford and will lead several key areas, including the City’s work on equitable practices, process improvement, as well as economic development.  

Melett Harrison, who currently leads the Economic Development efforts for the City, will assume the newly created role of Director of Neighborhood Engagement. City Manager Ford made the re-energizing of the neighborhood program a key element of the upcoming budget, and Melett’s knowledge of various city departments will allow the City to move ahead quickly and strategically on this priority. Melett has served the City of Waco for more than 20 years in a variety of roles including housing, economic development, and neighborhoods.  

Ashley Nystrom, who currently serves as Executive Coordinator, will assume the newly created role of Chief of Staff to the City Manager. Ashley has served the City of Waco for the past seven years. The Chief of Staff role will support the City Manager by leading governmental relations functions, as well as serving as a key communicator to link the City Manager's Office to the broader city organization.  

Galen Price, who currently serves as the Director of Housing and Code Enforcement, will temporarily assume the role of Interim Assistant City Manager to support the re-alignment of various city departments until the City completes the recruitment for a 3rd Assistant City Manager later in 2020. 

(Source: City of Waco)

