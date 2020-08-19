After Minnesota decommitment, China Spring senior’s pledge to Kansas allows final-season focus

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Four months ago, D’Marion Alexander decided on becoming a Golden Gopher, but after the murder of George Floyd, the China Spring senior decided to decommit from Minnesota.

“It had nothing to do with the coaches, and it had nothing to do with the fans,” Alexander said. “It was just the George Floyd thing that went on there. I just didn’t feel comfortable deep down. I didn’t feel comfortable going there without even visiting.”

Following the change of heart in July, Alexander narrowed down his new finalist list to three: TCU, Arizona State and Kansas. He decided on the Jayhawks.

“Les Miles is my favorite coach of all-time,” Alexander said. “That really speaks for itself. My position coach, (Kansas outside linebackers) coach Chidera (Uzo-Diribe), we talk every day. We’ve got a tight family bond. That’s the only other place I feel comfortable with.”

Alexander’s high school head coach, Brian Bell, says this could be a breakout season for the China Spring linebacker.

“He’s matured a lot over the past two seasons,” Bell said. I don’t think anybody has seen much of him yet. I don’t think he’s really reached his potential of what he can be.

“I don’t know if there are any kids I’ve coached that are as passionate as D’Marion. He loves this game more than anybody I’ve ever really coached.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.