Advertisement

After Minnesota decommitment, China Spring senior’s pledge to Kansas allows final-season focus

China Spring linebacker D'Marion Alexander
China Spring linebacker D'Marion Alexander(KWTX)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Four months ago, D’Marion Alexander decided on becoming a Golden Gopher, but after the murder of George Floyd, the China Spring senior decided to decommit from Minnesota.

“It had nothing to do with the coaches, and it had nothing to do with the fans,” Alexander said. “It was just the George Floyd thing that went on there. I just didn’t feel comfortable deep down. I didn’t feel comfortable going there without even visiting.”

Following the change of heart in July, Alexander narrowed down his new finalist list to three: TCU, Arizona State and Kansas. He decided on the Jayhawks.

“Les Miles is my favorite coach of all-time,” Alexander said. “That really speaks for itself. My position coach, (Kansas outside linebackers) coach Chidera (Uzo-Diribe), we talk every day. We’ve got a tight family bond. That’s the only other place I feel comfortable with.”

Alexander’s high school head coach, Brian Bell, says this could be a breakout season for the China Spring linebacker.

“He’s matured a lot over the past two seasons,” Bell said. I don’t think anybody has seen much of him yet. I don’t think he’s really reached his potential of what he can be.

“I don’t know if there are any kids I’ve coached that are as passionate as D’Marion. He loves this game more than anybody I’ve ever really coached.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Myers, Tatis Jr. lead Padres over Rangers

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam, and the San Diego Padres, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat the Texas Rangers 6-4.

Sports

Klingberg nets game-winner to give Stars series lead over Flames

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
John Klingberg scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Dallas Stars held on for a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames in a crucial Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Sports

Baylor finalizes 2020 schedule, opens season against Louisiana Tech

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears had to play the waiting game to figure out their first opponent for the 2020 season, but after weeks of uncertainty, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will visit Waco to begin the season altered by COVID-19.

Sports

Local high school suspends football practices

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
With less than two weeks until the start of the 2020 high school football regular season, a local high school has suspended practices until further notice.

Latest News

Sports

Brewer sees Lake Travis similarities in new Baylor offense

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
If Charlie Brewer can post numbers as a college senior similar to what he did as a high school senior, the Baylor Bears hope the final result he helped produce in 2016 will be mirrored in 2020.

Sports

American Southwest Conference releases 2021 spring football schedule

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
The American Southwest Conference has released the revised football schedule for the spring of 2021.

Sports

Texas A&M to host Vanderbilt to open 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
Texas A&M will open the 2020 season against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field on September 26, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

Sports

Cowboys newcomer Gerald McCoy out for season with leg injury

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp.

Sports

Lake Belton Broncos are building new traditions

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT

Sports

Lake Belton Broncos are building new traditions

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The newly built Lake Belton High School will hold just freshman and sophomore students. This decision came from Belton ISD.