Area sheriff’s office seeks help in felony theft investigation

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a felony theft investigation.

Detectives are seeking information on the owner and whereabouts of a black Dodge dually pickup truck which they believe is involved in the theft of a black 2005 Kenworth tractor pulling a white grain hopper trailer.

The theft occurred in Dawson on Thursday.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer and the black Dodge dually were seen leaving the lot of JPM Feed and Fertilizer around 5:30 am and were last seen almost an hour-and-a-half later headed northbound on I-45 from Corsicana.

The Kennworth tractor has TX license plate #T59-429 and there's purple carpeting on its steps.

Anyone with information on the theft or vehicles involved is asked to contact NCSO Sgt. Harbuck at (903) 654-3002.

