Attorney walks hundreds of miles through Central Texas for police reform

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas-area lawyer walking from Ft. Worth to Austin to draw attention to police reform, made a stop in Waco Thursday.

“Reform is in order, reform means to make better,” Leon Reed Jr. told KWTX during his respite. “I have to do something while I’m here to leave a better planet earth for the next generation.”

He arrived in Waco on-foot early Thursday morning.

The Ft. Worth defense attorney hopes his 200-mile trek will inspire Governor Greg Abbott to meet with him and listen to his thoughts on police reform.

“This isn’t something you can ‘kick the can on’ to the next Governor, you’re here now, we need you now, and you are obligated to lead us through this as well as the pandemic,” said Reed.

Reed says he’s not anti-police, rather he wants to create a better environment for community members and police to share understandings.

“Just to see the gap between the police and the communities in which they serve, it’s saddening to me, in a lot of ways it hurts my spirit,” said Reed.

He spent the night at a hotel downtown to rest before hitting the I-35 access road around 2 a.m. to beat the heat as he continued his journey.

According to Reed’s documented journey on Facebook, he made it to the State Capitol in Austin Tuesday.

