Belton ISD considering different scenarios for reopen

The district has five scenarios for returning to school September 8th. The district says a decision will be made by the end of the week.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - In a video sent out to parents, Superintendent Matt Smith says the district has laid out five scenarios for returning.

The options range from complete face-to-face learning with no changes, to 100% virtual learning.

Two scenarios in the middle are concerning for some parents that include both virtual and in-person instruction, just not five days a week.

“I don’t know what September 8th looks like, yet,” he said.

“If you had to ask me what we would open today, we open in scenario four, a hybrid scenario, because it allows us to keep fewer people in the building at one time.”

The plan would give students one day of virtual learning per week, depending on the grade level.

During a Monday night school board meeting, officials walked through the asynchronous model. During public comments, one parent spoke out.

“We are not on a unified schedule,” said Dennison Krcha.

“I have four children. Three will be in elementary and one will be in middle school and at the age of 11, I don’t feel comfortable to leave my oldest daughter by herself. I don’t think she’s adequately ready to attack the alternate school system of three days a week at home learning.”

Smith says parents will have a choice because both face-to-face and virtual instruction are available to them and will be throughout the year.

He adds that the district isn’t taking the choice lightly.

“We will gather info from local authorities, state agencies, the federal government and all those things so we can make an informed decision before September 8th,” he said.

A complete look at the district’s scenarios can be found on their website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

