Advertisement

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

The child's favorite character is Dragonite
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.(Source: Bakersfield Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Facing a distraught 9-year-old, a California police officer looked for common ground.

“The officer noticed the child wearing a Pokémon t-shirt, so the officer began talking to the child about Pokémon,” a Facebook post from the Bakersfield Police Department said.

It took about 30 minutes, but the child calmed down enough to talk about the situation.

During that time, the officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite, while the officer is partial to Charmander.

“As the officer was leaving, the child ran to a bedroom and came back with a Charmander card … and told the officer that Charmander would keep him safe at work,” the post said.

The officer plans to keep the card close to him in his vest.

Recently, one of our officers responded to a call and came into contact with a 9-year-old who was very upset. The...

Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

News

Judge declines to silence family of slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A federal judge has declined to silence family members of a slain Fort Hood soldier and their lawyer, rejecting a motion seeking a gag order from the attorney representing a local woman accused of helping dispose of the soldier’s remains.

State

Federal Court: Texas school district’s dreadlocks ban is discriminatory

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By RAGA JUSTIN
The decision comes a month after the Barbers Hill Independent School District board of trustees voted to keep the dress code policy, which advocates have deemed racist.

Tell Me Something Good

Local nurse diagnosed with cancer rings the bell, prepares to return to work

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas nurse diagnosed with cancer in 2019 has completed treatment and is preparing to return to work with a deeper understanding of what it’s like to be a patient.

Our Town

Waco: Midway High School freshmen tour school before classes start

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Incoming freshmen at Midway High School got a chance to tour the school Wednesday before classes begin.

Latest News

Health

Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas; total cases near 14,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Six more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and the total number of confirmed cases in the region rose to nearly 14,000, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

News

Texas starts application process for additional jobless funds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robyn Geske
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the federal government for additional unemployment benefits, which were authorized by President Trump.

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

National

Alabama delegates convene virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.