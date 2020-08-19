Advertisement

Crews stretched thin coping with California wildfires amid heatwave

In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, a firefighter works against the Lake Hughes Fire in Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif. Firefighters are struggling to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles as forecasters warn that the risk of new fires was high with temperatures expected to spike and humidity levels to drop across California.
In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, a firefighter works against the Lake Hughes Fire in Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif. Firefighters are struggling to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles as forecasters warn that the risk of new fires was high with temperatures expected to spike and humidity levels to drop across California.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Thousands of people are under orders to evacuate in regions around the San Francisco Bay Area as some 30 wildfires blaze throughout the state.

Smoke blanketed the city of San Francisco and California is still coping with a blistering heat wave.

State fire spokesman Will Powers says the entire state is stretched thin for firefighting crews because of the scope of the fires.

Heavy smoke hung in the air throughout the region early Wednesday.

Police and firefighters went door-to-door early Wednesday as a fire encroached on Vacaville.

It’s a Northern California city of about 100,000 people located between San Francisco and Sacramento.

