Crews stretched thin coping with California wildfires amid heatwave

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Thousands of people are under orders to evacuate in regions around the San Francisco Bay Area as some 30 wildfires blaze throughout the state.

Smoke blanketed the city of San Francisco and California is still coping with a blistering heat wave.

State fire spokesman Will Powers says the entire state is stretched thin for firefighting crews because of the scope of the fires.

Heavy smoke hung in the air throughout the region early Wednesday.

Police and firefighters went door-to-door early Wednesday as a fire encroached on Vacaville.

It’s a Northern California city of about 100,000 people located between San Francisco and Sacramento.

