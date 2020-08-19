Advertisement

Enjoy the Low Humidity While It’s Here...Changes Come by the Weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
It’s hot but at least the heat is more reasonable with the lower humidity in place. We’ve kept winds out of the north and that’s ushered in that drier air we have today. We get to enjoy about one more day of “comfortable heat” before the heat index values start to rise heading into the weekend.

Tonight temperatures will get into the upper 60s and low 70s once again with lots of sunshine that heats us back into the mid to upper 90s for Thursday. That same cold front that brought the drier and nicer weather will return as a warm front Friday and Saturday and that’s where the heat really starts to build back in. This could act as a focal point for some showers or storm to pop-up late Friday or on Saturday during the morning or afternoon. Rain chances are only near 20% and most likely stay dry.

Peak Hurricane Season is near and the tropics are heating up. Another chance for rain next week comes from a tropical wave currently in the Central Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center gives that wave an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 5 days. There are also two more waves to watch. A wave in the Central Atlantic has a 90% chance of development within the next 2 days. That wave should move close to the Southeastern U.S. and potentially move into the Gulf of Mexico next week. A third wave that has yet to move off Africa has a 20% chance of developing through the weekend and could get close to the United States late next week.

