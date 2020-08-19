Advertisement

Fire closes down local trash transfer station

Curbside pickup is available for some bulk items.
Curbside pickup is available for some bulk items.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Residents with bulk waste items will have to pay for curbside pickup temporarily after an overnight fire damaged the Killeen Transfer Station at 12200 State Highway 195.

“An inspection is underway to determine the extent of damage,” the city said in a press release Wednesday.

“The facility will remain closed until it is deemed safe for public use.”

The closure doesn’t affect residential and commercial collection.

Residents may place such bulk items as furniture, building materials and some appliances curbside for pickup, but the city charges a collection fee of $21 for bulk collection up to three cubic yards and $7.50 for each additional cubic yard.

Curbside pickup isn’t available for rock, dirt, dead animals, tires, wheels, hazardous waste, lead acid batteries, vehicle bodies, engines, boats, camper shells, lawnmowers and liquid waste.

