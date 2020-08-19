Kanye West’s presidential campaign has trouble in Wisconsin, Wyoming

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Kanye West’s presidential bid faces an uphill battle for getting on the ballot in Wisconsin, as his quest to get on Wyoming’s ballot runs into some legal trouble.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will decide Thursday whether to accept a staff recommendation to keep West off the ballot in Wisconsin because he missed the deadline to submit nomination papers, although he did have the required number of valid signatures.

In Wyoming, election workers called authorities at five of the seven polling locations around Cheyenne because West campaign workers violated the law by coming too close.

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee says some of the campaign workers were “quite aggressive,” while others had a sign that implied that people had to sign West’s petition in order to vote. West’s campaign could not be reached for comment.

