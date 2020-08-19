Klingberg nets game-winner to give Stars series lead over Flames

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - John Klingberg scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Dallas Stars held on for a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames in a crucial Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin teamed up for the first goal as the Stars took a 3-2 lead in the first-round series. They can reach the second round for the second straight year with a victory in Game 6 on Thursday.

Mikael Backlund scored unassisted for the Flames.

