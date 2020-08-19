Advertisement

Local nurse diagnosed with cancer rings the bell, prepares to return to work

Amanda Hernandez, a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, was diagnosed with bone cancer and bone marrow cancer in 2019.
Amanda Hernandez, a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, was diagnosed with bone cancer and bone marrow cancer in 2019.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas nurse accustomed to being a caretaker who found herself in need of care for the last year after a cancer diagnosis, rang the bell Tuesday in the same cancer center in which she worked, signifying the end of treatment.

Amanda Hernandez, a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, was diagnosed with bone cancer and bone marrow cancer in 2019.  

She rang the bell Tuesday at the McClinton Cancer Center in front of fellow nurses, family and friends who cheered for the caregiver.

"It's like the victory at the end when you run to the finish line and you bust through that tape.  That's what it feels like for me," she said.

It's been an intense year of chemotherapy and treatment for the nurse who turns 30 Thursday.  

The bone marrow cancer diagnosis was shocking because most cases involve those older than 60.

“My doctor told me I am their youngest patient with it,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez, who is a floating nurse going wherever is needed, worked through much of her treatment at the McClinton Cancer Center.

She feels helping others is what she's meant to do.

“I have wanted to be a nurse since I was 12 years old,” she said. “It’s something I always felt called to do.”

Hernandez was forced isolate earlier this spring at the urging of her doctor when her immune system became so damaged from the chemo. 

Then in May, she had a bone marrow transplant which forced her to stop working for the time being all together.

She said when the threat of COVID-19 hit earlier this year, she felt more prepared than most.

“I was kind of on quarantine before everyone else.  I was already used to it and everybody was complaining about being home and I was like ‘no this is what we do,’” she smiled.

Hernandez says fighting cancer will make her a better nurse.

"It's definitely going to change me as a nurse because I see it now from both sides," she said.   

"I've seen it from being a nurse.  I worked at the cancer center to being the patient so it gives me a greater empathy for everybody and what they're going through."

Hernandez says she plans to rest a few days but then in a couple of weeks, and with her doctor's blessing, and cancer-free, she'll go back to doing what she does best;  caring for others.  

“Next up is I’m going back to working in a couple of weeks and we’ll just go from there. I’ll get checked every couple of months, just to monitor me but no more medicines and no more chemo. I’m so glad.”

