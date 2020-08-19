Advertisement

Local women reflect on 100 years of suffrage

A suffrage parade. (Library of Congress/file)
A suffrage parade. (Library of Congress/file)(KWTX)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Women won the right to vote 100 years ago Tuesday in the U.S. and two local women say they’re grateful.

On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the last of the necessary 36 states to ratify the 19th Amendment-- Texas ratified the amendment on June 28, 1919--and eight days later the amendment went into effect with the certification of Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.


“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

19th Amendment

Bertha Capp, 88, says she still remembers the first time she voted.

"I was so happy that I could go and do what I wanted to do and vote for who I wanted to," Capp said.

She says she's been voting ever since, and Gloria Hooper, 77, of the League of Women Voters in Bell County hasn't missed an election either.

"I always thought it was my duty, I've been in awe of the women who made this possible," Hooper said.

"It makes me proud that women finally did something," Capp said.

"Women were tired of men telling us what we can and can't do."

Hooper said she wants young voters today to remember the history in order to shape a better future.

"Everyone's vote counts so don't ever think that your vote doesn't count because it does," Hooper said.

“People need to ask more questions about what’s going on and what they’re voting for.”

