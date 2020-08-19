Advertisement

Mexican governor denies corruption as president looks on

An opposition-party Mexican governor who has been suddenly engulfed in a national scandal has defended his integrity during an encounter with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. (AP/file)(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - An opposition-party Mexican governor who has been suddenly engulfed in a national scandal has defended his integrity during an encounter with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has played a part in embarrassing him.

López Obrador had displayed to reporters a widely circulated video of unknown provenance showing two men stuffing stacks of cash into a duffel bag.

One of those men was a longtime close aide to Queretaro Gov. Francisco Domínguez, an outspoken critic of the president.

The governor quickly fired the aide and insisted Wednesday he knew nothing about any misdeeds.(AP) -

