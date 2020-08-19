Advertisement

Myers, Tatis Jr. lead Padres over Rangers

(KOSA)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam, and the San Diego Padres, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat the Texas Rangers 6-4.

Tatis fueled a 14-4 rout Monday with a grand slam and seven RBIs. His homer came on a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning, rankling Texas manager Chris Woodward and the Rangers over what they perceived as breaking one of baseball’s unwritten rules.

Tatis singled and scored on Myers’ slam, and with the Padres ahead 6-0 in the fourth inning, he stole third base.

