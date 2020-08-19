Near-Average Highs, Below-Normal Lows, And Tropical Trouble Brewing

The second cold front in three days time moved through without much fanfare yesterday afternoon and is now settling in South Texas. This front didn’t bring much cooler air into Central Texas but it has helped to drop humidity. The lower humidity will translate to some cooler morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s for the next few days. Unfortunately, it’s still summer so ample sunshine today, tomorrow, and Friday will still warm afternoon highs into the mid 90s.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 90s this weekend as the stalled front in South Texas creeps towards Central Texas as a warm front. The front is expected to be fairly weak so only a stray shower or storm may pop-up on Saturday during the morning or afternoon. Rain chances are only near 20% and most likely stay dry. Another chance for rain comes from a tropical wave currently in the Central Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center gives that wave an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 5 days. By the weekend, the wave is expected to move close to the Yucatan Peninsula but where it goes from there is still a question. Some forecast models keep it moving toward Mexico while others move it close to Texas. If the wave approaches Texas early next week, we’ll need to increase our rain chances. There are also two more waves to watch. A wave in the Central Atlantic has a 90% chance of development within the next 2 days. That wave should move close to the Southeastern U.S. and potentially move into the Gulf of Mexico next week. A third wave that has yet to move off Africa has a 20% chance of developing through the weekend and could get close to the United States late next week.

