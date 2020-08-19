New school year in one area district starts with fewer bus routes, longer hours

MART, Texas (KWTX) - The new school year in the Mart ISD started Wednesday with fewer bus routes and longer building hours to facilitate drop-offs and pickups.

Ninety percent of the district’s students opted for in-person instruction and those who returned to campus Wednesday encountered some changes.

The district eliminated in-town routes to reduce the number of students riding on buses in order to ensure social distancing.

To make it easier for parents to drop off and pick up children, school buildings are open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parents must also screen their children for any symptoms of COVID-19 and must keep them home if they detect any.

“You know even if it could be allergies, it could be a cold, please err on the side of caution and keep them at home if you have any doubt, and seek medical professional opinion,” Superintendent Betsy Burnett said.

In the event of a confirmed case of the virus, the district will alert county health officials, staff, and families of students.

Burnett said the district will also contact anyone who may need to quarantine because of exposure to the virus.

“If they have been exposed to that confirmed COVID test, then we will actually notify them directly and have them quarantine as well. And we’re also working closely with the health department,” Burnett said.

If multiple cases happen, Burnett said administrators will evaluate the schools to decide if and when they would need to close.

Burnett said plans are already in place should the district need to make the transition to online learning.

Burnett said the district is working hard to make sure this school year is as normal as possible for students, despite all the changes the pandemic has brought.

Mart new high school opened on Wednesday as well, and Burnett said it will be a change for the better for students.

Previously, the high school’s classes were divided among five different buildings.

Now, students will not have to leave the building in order to change classes.

Burnett said the building also has wider hallways, which will help with social distancing.

The new school year also started Wednesday in the China Spring, Crawford, Gholson, Itasca, Kopperl, Lometa and Rosebud ISDs.

Classes also resumed Wednesday at Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School in Waco, Holy Trinity Catholic School in Killeen and St. Mary’s Catholic School in West.

Clifton ISD, Dawson ISD, Jonesboro ISD, Lorena ISD, Walnut Springs ISD and EOAC Charter School all started school in person and online Monday.

Killeen ISD, Marlin ISD and Harmony Science Academy in Waco all started school virtually.

Killeen ISD is taking advantage of a new virtual online learning platform with a mix of live teaching and other online elements. Killeen ISD starts in-person instruction on Sept. 8.

Marlin ISD is also going online using Google Classrooms.

Instruction resumed Tuesday in the Copperas Cove, Blooming Grove and Bosqueville ISDs and at Central Texas Christian School in Temple and Eagle Christian Academy in Waco.

The Abbott and Whitney ISDs start the new school year on Thursday.

Under Texas Education Agency guidelines, school districts must offer both in-person and online options to students and districts may choose to limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and may seek waivers to extend the period to eight weeks.

The guidelines do provide exceptions for students whose families don’t have internet access or devices required for virtual learning.

The TEA also gave districts flexibility in deciding when to resume instruction and a number in the area opted to wait until after Labor Day to start the new school year.

