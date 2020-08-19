Advertisement

Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say

Pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall under a new federal directive.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall under a new federal directive.

Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced the order Wednesday.

Azar made the decision as part of the emergency powers he has during the U.S. coronavirus epidemic, which was declared a public health emergency.

It effectively temporarily preempts pharmacy restrictions in 22 states.

Public health officials have been worried that vaccination rates would fall because doctors’ offices were closed by the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

