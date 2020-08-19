Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas; total cases near 14,000

(KWTX) - Six more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and the total number of confirmed cases in the region rose to 13,989, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

State data showed additional deaths in Bell, Bosque, Limestone and Milam Counties and Navarro County reported two additional deaths, increasing the virus’ toll in Central Texas to at least 172.

According to state data based on death certificates and county of residence, the area death toll includes 51 Bell County residents, 19 more than the local count of 32; three Bosque County residents; six Coryell County residents, two more than the local count; three Falls County residents; three Hamilton County residents; seven Hill County residents; five Lampasas County residents; three Leon County residents; four Limestone County residents; 67 McLennan County residents, eight fewer than the local count of 75; four Milam County residents, one more than the local count of three; 13 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 18; and three Robertson County residents, one more than the local count of two.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported another 309 deaths from the virus Wednesday, increasing the statewide toll to 10,559.

The state also reported 6,474 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 557,256.

Of the total, 122,012 cases were active and 424,685 patients have recovered.

The total includes results of backlogged tests from which the state is just now receiving data, although the patients were notified earlier through a separate process, DSHS said.

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 10.81% Wednesday while the number of hospitalized patients dropped by almost 250 to 5,974.

In the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 126 patients were hospitalized Wednesday.

More than 4.5 million tests have been administered statewide.

Just three of the state’s 254 counties are reporting no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County reported 29 new cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 4,346.

Of the total, 3,287 patients have recovered.

State figures, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on posts, increased by 88 to 4,369 Tuesday.

Texas Department of State Health Services data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 51 Bell County residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

The Bell County Health District has reported 32 deaths including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26, and a woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30.

Also, a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14; two men in their 80s whose deaths were reported on June 17, both of whom were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple; a man in his 60s whose was reported on June 19 who also was a former resident of Weston Inn; a woman in her 50s with underlying conditions whose death was reported on June 22; a man in his 90s who died on June 25; a Killeen woman in her 80s whose death was reported on June 29.

The death of Bell County man in his 20s who died outside of the county was reported on July 10; the death of a Bell County man in his 70s was reported on July 15; the death of a Temple man in his 90s was reported on July 17; the death of a Killeen man in his 70s was reported on July 17; the death of a Killeen woman in her 70s was reported on July 19, and the death of a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights was reported on July 29.

On Aug. 4 health officials reported the death of a Harker Heights man in his 60s who had battled the virus since June; the death of a Killeen woman in her 70s was reported on Aug. 6; a Bell County woman in her 70s who was diagnosed with the virus in July died on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 10, officials reported the deaths of a Belton woman in her 80s who’d be fighting the virus for some time and a Harker Heights man in his 50s who had underlying conditions.

Officials reported two more deaths on Aug. 11, a Killeen woman in her 60s with underlying conditions who died Monday and a Killeen woman in her 80s who died Tuesday.

The deaths of six more residents were reported on Aug. 18.

Three were from Aug. 14, including a Killeen man in his 70s, a Bell County woman in her 70s and a Belton woman in her 80s.

A Temple man in his 60s, a Killeen woman in her 80s and a Belton man in his 60s died on Aug. 17.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

McLennan County reported 112 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 5,547.

Of the total, 1,796 cases were active Wednesday and 3,676 patients have recovered.

Fifty three patients were hospitalized, 16 of them on ventilators.

Forty four of the 53 are McLennan County residents.

Seventy one of the new cases were confirmed through testing at McLennan Community College where 1,396 tests were administered from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, officials said.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center's chief medical officer, Dr. Jim Morrison, said during a virtual news conference Wednesday he's happy to see the numbers flattening out, but added, "We are clearly not past the dangers of COVID."

The latest confirmed cases involve one resident who’s younger than a year old; four whose ages range from 1 to 10; 20 whose ages range from 11 to 19; 24 residents in their 20s; 18 residents in their 30s; 11 residents in their 40s; 15 residents in their 50s; 10 residents whose ages range from 60 to 64; four residents whose ages range from 65 to 69; three residents whose ages range from 65 to 69; three residents who range in age from 70 to 74; one resident whose age ranges from 75 to 79, and one resident who’s 80 or older.

Outbreaks have been reported at eight nursing home facilities and 29 McLennan County jail inmates and staff members have tested positive for the virus, officials said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

The continuing resumption of in-person instruction at area schools, colleges and universities could also lead to an increase in cases of the virus.

"Every school can expect to have cases this year and that's unfortunate but that's just the reality," said Dr. Jerry Maze, the executive director of the Waco-based Region 12 Education Service Center.

"Schools are doing a great job of following the guidance and processes," he said.

"We are finding a wide variety of outcomes. Small schools have the ability to spread students out but the larger the student population the harder it is"

The virus earlier has claimed the lives of 75 McLennan County residents, according to local data, although the Texas Department of State Health Services, using data based on death certificates and county of residence, sets the county’s death toll at 67.

Among the first McLennan County residents to die of the virus in the county were G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, who died of complications from the virus on March 31; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8; a 69-year-old man who died on April 9 at a local hospital, and a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22.

The others include a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital, a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 53-year-old man who died on June 28 at a local hospital; an 89-year-old man who died on June 29 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old man who died June 29 at a local hospital; a 62-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man whose deaths were reported on July 4; a 71-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man whose deaths were reported on July 6; a 72-year-old man whose death was reported on July 8; a 41-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 9; a 93-year-old woman who died on July 11 at a local hospital; a 42-year-old woman who died July 12 at a local hospital; a 73-year-old man who died on July 13 at his home; an 87-year-old woman who died on July 14 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old woman who died late on July 15 at a local long term care facility; a 75-year-old man who died on July 16 at a local hospital; a 66-year-old man who died July 17 at a local hospital; a 69-year-old woman, whose death was reported on July 18; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 18; a 97-year-old woman whose death was reported on July 21, and a 43-year-old man and two 88-year-old men whose deaths were reported on July 22.

The county reported a single-day record of four deaths on July 23, a 52-year-old woman, a 70-year-old woman, a 97-year-old woman and an 83-year-old woman.

The county reported three more deaths on July 24, a 70-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman and a 55-year old man, raising the death toll from the virus to 35, an increase of 13 since July 17.

The death of a 55-year-old woman was reported on July 27.

On July 28, the county reported three more deaths from the virus, a 72-year-old man, an 84-year-old man and a 91-year-old man.

The deaths of a 75-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman were reported on July 29.

On July 30, the county reported the deaths of an 83-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

The death of an 81-year-old man was reported on July 31.

Health officials reported the death of a 66-year-old woman on Aug. 1 and the deaths of a 62-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman on Aug. 2.

On Aug. 3 the deaths of a 62-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, were reported.

On Aug. 5, health officials reported the deaths of a 69-year-old man and an 87-year-old man.

The deaths of two more residents were reported on Aug. 6, a 67-year-old man and a 90-year-old man.

The deaths of five women, ages 98, 61, 68, 91 and 83, and two men, ages 81 and 90, were announced on July 7, a one-day record.

Health officials reported the death of an 80-year-old man on Aug. 8 and a 93-year-old woman whose death was reported on Aug. 9.

Officials reported the county’s 65th death on Aug. 11, a 72-year-old man.

The deaths of five more residents were reported on Aug. 12 including a 67-year-old man, a 92-year-old woman, an 89-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 70.

Health officials reported the deaths of the 72-year-old man on August 14, a 68-year-old woman on Aug. 15; an 80-year-old man on Aug. 17, and a 58-year-old man and an 83-year-old man on Aug. 18.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting 453 cases Tuesday, the same as last Friday.

Of the total 297 cases were active and 152 patients have recovered.

The case tracker did not appear on the county’s website Wednesday.

The state’s count, which includes prison inmates, increased to 739 with 577 recoveries.

The county's death toll is six, according, to state data, but according to local data the virus has claimed four lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 320 cases Wednesday.

Of that number, 181 patients have recovered.

Four Limestone County residents have now died of the virus, according to state data.,

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 1,003 confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, an increase of 12 and 203 probable cases for a total of 1,206.

Of the total, 183 cases were active and 1,005 patients have recovered.

Eleven patients were hospitalized.

The county also reported two more deaths for a total of 18, but the state sets the county’s death toll at 13.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Wednesday Bosque County was reporting 188 confirmed cases and 118 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed another death in the county, raising the virus’ toll to three.

Falls County had 149 confirmed cases and 101 recoveries Wednesday. State data showed three deaths.

Freestone County was reporting 191 cases and 130 recoveries.

Hamilton County was reporting 97 confirmed cases Wednesday. A total of 50 patients have recovered. Three residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 343 cases Wednesday with 284 recoveries. Seven residents have died, according to state data.

Lampasas County was reporting 132 cases with 74 recoveries. Five residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 159 confirmed cases with 133 recoveries Wednesday. Three county residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County reported 391 cases and more than 350 recoveries Wednesday. Thirty-six cases were active. Three Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to local data, but the state reported four deaths. Four patients were hospitalized.

Mills County reported 27 cases with 14 recoveries Wednesday.

Robertson County reported 251 cases Wednesday, the same as on Tuesday. Of that number, 72 cases were active and 179 patients have recovered. Two residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to local data, but the state sets the death toll at three. Walk-up COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Aug. 24 through Aug. 28 at the Pidgeon Center at 351 Cooks Ln. in Franklin.

San Saba County reported 29 cases and 20 recoveries Wednesday.

