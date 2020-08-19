Advertisement

Stocks turn lower a day after the S&P 500 hit a record high

Stocks turned lower in late trading on Wall Street Wednesday, handing the S&P 500 a loss a day after it closed at a record high. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Stocks turned lower in late trading on Wall Street Wednesday, handing the S&P 500 a loss a day after it closed at a record high. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks turned lower in late trading on Wall Street Wednesday, handing the S&P 500 a loss a day after it closed at a record high.

The day-earlier gain wiped out the last of the index's losses created by the pandemic and surpassed its Feb. 19 peak.

Stocks started to fade in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its latest policy meeting.

The market’s momentum has remained solid, but it’s slowed recently after roaring back from a nearly 34% plummet in February and March.

Apple’s market value briefly topped $2 trillion, the first time a U.S. company has passed that threshold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Apple is 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion.

Business

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday.

Business

Path to Home Depot now well-worn as millions work remotely

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Millions of people forced to work out of the office took on new projects at home and Home Depot is supplying a lot of the material.

Business

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Business

As US goes online to resupply, sales at Walmart.com boom

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Americans established trusted supply lines as the virus surged in new regions of the U.S. over the past few months and millions did so at Walmart, where online sales nearly doubled in the second quarter.

Business

Wall Street ticks up, nudges S&P 500 again to edge of record

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
Stocks are closing with modest gains on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its record high.

Business

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after latest run at record

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
After a day of drifting between small gains and losses, major stock indexes ended more or less where they started on Friday, but still notched gains for the week.

Business

Home prices climb to record in pandemic as buyers seek space

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
An analysis by The Associated Press and Core Logic found that the average home price in the U.S. in May was up 4.2% compared to a year ago.

Business

US retail sales regain pre-virus pace but slowdown is likely

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
Americans increased their retail purchases by 1.2% in July, with solid gains in appliances and clothing, restoring sales to their level before the viral pandemic erupted in March.

Business

S&P 500 again flirts with record high but closes just below

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
The S&P 500 again crossed above its record high but closed just below that level for the second day in a row.