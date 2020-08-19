Advertisement

Student move-in at BU not as frenetic as usual

New and returning Baylor students began a staggered return to campus over the weekend and the move-in continues through the week.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The process of moving new and returning students into campus dorms is normally a quick, efficient and labor-intensive process, but this year the pace has slowed to ensure social distancing.

Students began a staggered return to campus over the weekend and the move-in continues through the week.

Arriving students were required to present negative COVID-19 tests before they were allowed on campus.

The university mailed tests to students, but university President Dr. Linda Livingstone said there were some issues.

“We certainly have had a few situations, really a fairly small number given the large number of tests we sent out where we’ve had to make alternative arrangements,” Livingstone said.

Anyone who had an issue with a mailed test will be able to be tested at the health center.

Students moving into campus dorms on Tuesday said they did not have worries about coming back, but others said there were some concerns.

“Definitely people are nervous, especially you can tell the freshmen are nervous because it’s something they’ve never experienced before, especially coming to college, leaving their family,” said sophomore Skylar Potsma, who was helping with the move-in.

Another volunteer, Avery Brooks, said she’s trying to help students feel more welcome.

“Everything’s so different this year, we’re just wanting them to make, make them feel like they’re still home, and everything’s kind of normal, even though masks are still required,” Brooks said.

Most of the university’s students haven’t been on campus since leaving for spring break and during the five months since the school has planned extensively for their return.

