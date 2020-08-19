Advertisement

Suspect indicted after intruder crawls through window, stabs local woman

Sebastian Deleon III, 45, of Temple is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Jail photo)
By Staff
Aug. 19, 2020
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County grand jury Wednesday indicted a man arrested after an intruder crawled through a window and stabbed a Temple woman as a repeat offender.

Sebastian Deleon III, 45, of Temple, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/repeat offender in connection with the attack.

Officers responded to the incident on June 27 at the home in the 1600 block of South 5th Street.

The unidentified victim was taken to Scott & White Medical Center where she was in stable condition.

Officers arrested Deleon near the 400 block of South 29th Street without incident.

He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $104,000.

He’s also facing a string of misdemeanor charges including driving with an invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, running a stop sign and failure to appear.

