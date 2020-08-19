Texas starts application process for additional jobless funds

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the federal government for additional unemployment benefits authorized in an executive order that President Donald Trump issued.

Abbott asked the Texas Workforce Commission Wednesday to start the application process for funds for a $400 weekly supplement in unemployment benefits authorized by the Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order.

Under the terms of the order, the state must contribute $100 of the $400.

The funds are meant to help replace an emergency benefit of $600 that expired at the end of July.

It’s still unclear how long the application process will take, or how long it will take to get the relief funds out to unemployed Texans.

