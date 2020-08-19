Advertisement

Texas starts application process for additional jobless funds

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the federal government for additional unemployment benefits, which were authorized by President Trump. (File)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the federal government for additional unemployment benefits, which were authorized by President Trump. (File)(Texas Tribune)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the federal government for additional unemployment benefits authorized in an executive order that President Donald Trump issued.

Abbott asked the Texas Workforce Commission Wednesday to start the application process for funds for a $400 weekly supplement in unemployment benefits authorized by the Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order.

Under the terms of the order, the state must contribute $100 of the $400.

The funds are meant to help replace an emergency benefit of $600 that expired at the end of July.

It’s still unclear how long the application process will take, or how long it will take to get the relief funds out to unemployed Texans.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge declines to silence family of slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A federal judge has declined to silence family members of a slain Fort Hood soldier and their lawyer, rejecting a motion seeking a gag order from the attorney representing a local woman accused of helping dispose of the soldier’s remains.

State

Federal Court: Texas school district’s dreadlocks ban is discriminatory

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By RAGA JUSTIN
The decision comes a month after the Barbers Hill Independent School District board of trustees voted to keep the dress code policy, which advocates have deemed racist.

Tell Me Something Good

Local nurse diagnosed with cancer rings the bell, prepares to return to work

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas nurse diagnosed with cancer in 2019 has completed treatment and is preparing to return to work with a deeper understanding of what it’s like to be a patient.

Our Town

Waco: Midway High School freshmen tour school before classes start

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Incoming freshmen at Midway High School got a chance to tour the school Wednesday before classes begin.

Health

Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas; total cases near 14,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Six more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and the total number of confirmed cases in the region rose to nearly 14,000, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Suspect indicted after intruder crawls through window, stabs local woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A grand jury Wednesday indicted a man arrested after an intruder crawled through a window and stabbed a local woman as a repeat offender.

News

Local nurse battling cancer rings the bell

Updated: 6 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon

News

New school year in one area district starts with fewer bus routes, longer hours

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The new school year in one area district started Wednesday with fewer bus routes and longer building hours to facilitate drop-offs and pickups.

News

Fire closes down local trash transfer station

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Residents with bulk waste items will have to pay for curbside pickup temporarily after an overnight fire damaged a local city’s trash transfer station.

News

Student move-in at BU not as frenetic as usual

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
New and returning Baylor students began a staggered return to campus over the weekend and the move-in continues through the week.