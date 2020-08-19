Advertisement

Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear

President Donald Trump is urging people not to buy tires from Goodyear. (File)
President Donald Trump is urging people not to buy tires from Goodyear. (File)(WCTV)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is urging people not to buy tires from Goodyear.

He claims that the Ohio-based manufacturer has banned MAGA hats.

His tweet immediately sent the company’s stock downward on Wednesday.

The stock had lost about 3.8% percent of its value in mid-day trading.

Goodyear responded to Trump with a tweet of its own, saying that the company was the focus of a conversation that “created some misconceptions about our policies and our company.”

Goodyear says it simply ask its workers to “refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

