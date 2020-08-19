Advertisement

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.(Twitter | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

“We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” said Melissa Monaco, spokesperson for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student move-in at BU not as frenetic as usual

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Hall
New and returning Baylor students began a staggered return to campus over the weekend and the move-in continues through the week.

News

Bond set at $200K for Central Texas man snared in online child sex sting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Bond is set at $200,000 for a Central Texas man who was arrested after showing up for a meeting arranged online with whom he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

State

Searchers recover body of man who drowned in Texas lake

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Searchers have recovered the body of a man who drowned in a Texas lake after he was caught in a storm while riding a Jet Ski.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to at least 165

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from the new coronavirus in Central Texas rose to at least 165 Tuesday with reports of eight more deaths.

News

Massive fire continues to burn at Texas factory

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A large fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

Latest News

Back To School

Belton ISD considering different scenarios for reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
In a video sent out to parents, Superintendent Matt Smith says the district has laid out five scenarios for returning.

News

Belton ISD considering different scenarios for reopen

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Attorney walks hundreds of miles through Central Texas for police reform

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Dallas-area lawyer walking from Ft. Worth to Austin to draw attention to police reform stopped in Waco Thursday.

News

Area sheriff’s office seeks help in felony theft investigation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Area investigators are seeking information on a black Dodge dually pickup truck which they believe is involved in the theft of a tractor-trailer.

News

Local women reflect on 100 years of suffrage

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Women won the right to vote 100 years ago Tuesday in the U.S. and two local women say they’re grateful.

State

Two missing Texas children focus of search

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two missing Texas children are the focus of a search.