Waco: Midway High School freshmen tour school before classes start

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Midway High School freshmen had a chance to tour the school Wednesday before classes start next week, guided by upperclassmen.

The temperatures of the ninth graders were checked as they entered the school and each was paired with an upperclassman once they were inside.

Students learned where each of the classes on their schedules will be as well as how to navigate the school.

Students say starting high school during a pandemic has been stressful.

“I’m especially nervous about this year as a freshman with the coronavirus, but this [tour] has definitely helped. I’m worried about masks and finding my way around since the school is so big, but today helped,” Hadlee Pierce said. Midway ISD begins classes next week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.