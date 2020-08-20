Abandoned dog charms local firefighter, gets new home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local firefighter who sheltered an abandoned dog found the animal to be so sweet and full of personality he decided to adopt it.

Earlier this week, Waco firefighter Richard Tupy and his crew noticed a dog had been tied outside the station.

The firefighters believe the dog was abandoned the night before.

The crew immediately gave the dog water and brought it into the shade while the Animal Care Department arrived to pick it up.

While they waited, Tupy bonded with the charming dog and named it Moses.

“He finally decided he couldn’t help but make this dog a part of his family so he called his wife to pick up Moses at the station and have him checked out at the vet,” the City of Waco’s public information page states.

“We’re sure (Moses) is getting a lot of attention at the Tupy household now. This is one lucky pup!”

The city reminds residents animal abandonment is illegal and urges pet owners to call (254) 750-1765 if they are struggling to care for a pet.

