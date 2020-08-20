Another Fort Hood soldier reported missing

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police Thursday were investigating the disappearance of another Fort Hood soldier.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, hasn’t been heard from since Monday, family members told police.

Family members said Fernandes’ staff sergeant dropped him off Monday afternoon at his home in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen, police said.

Fernandes is 5-foot-4, weighs about 135 pounds and was last seen wearing black Army PT shorts and T-shirt and red athletic shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 200-7905.

Fernandes is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

“Our primary concern is for his health and well-being,” the post said in a statement Thursday evening.

“We have completed a search of the entire division area, to include motor pools, parking lots, and headquarters buildings and the unit is in contact with the soldier’s family, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and civilian law enforcement agencies to help find him as we continue our search. Finding him and ensuring his safety is a top priority for the division.”

His disappearance is another of a string dating back to last year.

Pvt. 2nd Class Gregory Wedel-Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019.

His skeletal remains were discovered on June 19 in a field in Killeen.

On June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains that were later identified as those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

She was murdered by another soldier, court documents show.

Fort Hood Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., was discovered missing on July 16.

He was found dead the next day in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated his death was consistent with drowning.

(Eric Franklin contributed to this story)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.