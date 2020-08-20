Advertisement

Baylor police to step up off-campus patrols in search of large gatherings

Baylor University police will step up off-campus patrols in search of large gatherings, the school’s president said in an email to students, faculty and staff Thursday. (Photo by Rhyan Henson/file)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University police will step up off-campus patrols in search of large gatherings, the school’s president said in an email to students, faculty and staff Thursday.

“If you live off-campus in the vicinity of Baylor, you will notice an increased law enforcement presence in the evenings ahead as we support the City of Waco’s directive limiting social gatherings to 10 or fewer people,” Dr. Linda Livingstone said in the email.

“Students, we know you have missed your friends and you want to connect and have fun, but you must do so safely in this COVID-19 environment in which we now live, study and work. As members of the Baylor family, we have a responsibility to our Waco community, as we all come into contact with individuals from high-risk groups on a daily basis,” she said.

“Activity that does not support Baylor’s COVID-19 prevention or mitigation efforts” may be reported through the school’s Report It website.

Students began moving into campus dorms last weekend ahead of the start of classes on Monday.

Since the start of the summer semester on June 2, which was primarily conducted online, a total of 115 Baylor-related cases of the virus have been confirmed, according to university data.

Starting Monday the school will provide “an enhanced COVID-19 dashboard” that will be updated at 3 p.m. daily with data about new cases, total active cases, positivity rate and cumulative cases.

