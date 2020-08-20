Advertisement

BlackBerry phones are back

It’s coming back
BlackBerry has been left for dead countless times over the past decade, but it refuses to go away.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you're like many people, you probably thought the BlackBerry phone – known for its physical QWERTY keyboard – was a thing of the past.

But it's coming back.

Blackberry has continued to license its brand to phone manufacturers over the years. And now, a new licensee called OnwardMobility has signed on to bring it back.

Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile will manufacture it.

The companies said they will debut the new BlackBerry sometime next year.

They didn't give a lot of details about the new phone except that it will run on the Android operating system and have 5G connectivity.

It will also have top of the line security, according to the companies.

There’s no word yet on the price.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

