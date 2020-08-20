Cincinnati Reds broadcaster apologizes for apparently using homophobic slur on air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Fox Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman apologized Wednesday night in the wake of an uproar after it appeared he uttered a homophobic slur while on air Wednesday night.

“One of the [expletive] capitals of the world,” says a voice during Brennaman’s broadcast.

Brennaman would later acknowledge he made a comment he was “deeply ashamed of.”

It remains unclear to what specifically the voice was referring and whether Brennaman knew his microphone was hot.

Thom Brennaman surprises absolutely nobody pic.twitter.com/kZBWk1gxRJ — ¡JONRONAZO! (@JV__19) August 19, 2020

The utterance came as Brennaman was previewing the second game of a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals.

Through the fourth inning of the evening game against the Royals, Brennaman continued to serve as the game’s broadcaster.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said on-air in the top of the fifth inning.

“If I have hurt anyone out there, I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very sorry.”

Brennaman further said “I don’t know if I am going to be putting on this headset again.”

BREAKING: Thom Brennaman responds to apparent homophobic slur live on air. Jim Day is now broadcasting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/n3L0wZ2BWd — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) August 20, 2020

