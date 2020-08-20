Advertisement

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster apologizes for apparently using homophobic slur on air

Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman issued an on-air apology after using a homophobic slur during a broadcast Wednesday night. (source: Fox Sports Cincinnati)
Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman issued an on-air apology after using a homophobic slur during a broadcast Wednesday night. (source: Fox Sports Cincinnati)(FOX Sports Cincinnati)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Fox Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman apologized Wednesday night in the wake of an uproar after it appeared he uttered a homophobic slur while on air Wednesday night.

“One of the [expletive] capitals of the world,” says a voice during Brennaman’s broadcast.

Brennaman would later acknowledge he made a comment he was “deeply ashamed of.”

It remains unclear to what specifically the voice was referring and whether Brennaman knew his microphone was hot.

The utterance came as Brennaman was previewing the second game of a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals.

Through the fourth inning of the evening game against the Royals, Brennaman continued to serve as the game’s broadcaster.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said on-air in the top of the fifth inning.

“If I have hurt anyone out there, I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very sorry.”

Brennaman further said “I don’t know if I am going to be putting on this headset again.”

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

Local nurse diagnosed with cancer rings the bell, prepares to return to work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas nurse diagnosed with cancer in 2019 has completed treatment and is preparing to return to work with a deeper understanding of what it’s like to be a patient.

News

Local nurse diagnosed with cancer rings the bell

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Our Town

Waco: Cornyn touts area CARES Act impact, talks COVID-19 during health center visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, discussed the impact of CARES Act funds on the area and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday during a visit to the Waco Family Health Center.

News

Judge declines to silence family of slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A federal judge has declined to silence family members of a slain Fort Hood soldier and their lawyer, rejecting a motion seeking a gag order from the attorney representing a local woman accused of helping dispose of the soldier’s remains.

Latest News

State

Federal Court: Texas school district’s dreadlocks ban is discriminatory

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RAGA JUSTIN
The decision comes a month after the Barbers Hill Independent School District board of trustees voted to keep the dress code policy, which advocates have deemed racist.

Our Town

Waco: Midway High School freshmen tour school before classes start

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Incoming freshmen at Midway High School got a chance to tour the school Wednesday before classes begin.

Health

Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas; total cases near 14,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Six more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and the total number of confirmed cases in the region rose to nearly 14,000, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

News

Texas starts application process for additional jobless funds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the federal government for additional unemployment benefits, which were authorized by President Trump.

News

Suspect indicted after intruder crawls through window, stabs local woman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A grand jury Wednesday indicted a man arrested after an intruder crawled through a window and stabbed a local woman as a repeat offender.

News

Local nurse battling cancer rings the bell

Updated: 9 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon