COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas

Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released Thursday afternoon. (MGN)(KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

Three of the four were McLennan County residents, a 73-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman and a 65-year old man.

The fourth was reported in Limestone County.

McLennan County’s death toll now stands at 78.

Limestone Count’s rose to five.

