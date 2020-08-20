COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released Thursday afternoon.
Three of the four were McLennan County residents, a 73-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman and a 65-year old man.
The fourth was reported in Limestone County.
McLennan County’s death toll now stands at 78.
Limestone Count’s rose to five.
