Deputies arrest one in local drug probe, seize 2 pounds of meth, illegal steroids

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit investigators and officers from Bellmead and Waco made one arrest and seized two pounds of methamphetamine, illegal steroids and cash in a local drug distribution probe.

Keith Gregory Wilson was in the McLennan County Jail Thursday facing drug charges.

He’s also held on a federal detainer, authorities said.

Authorities served warrants Wednesday afternoon at Wilson’s home in the 2000 block of Parrish Street in Bellmead and recovered “large amounts of marijuana, numerous bottles of illegal steroids,” and the methamphetamine, which has a street value of about $104,000, investigators said in a press release Thursday.

Another ounce of methamphetamine was recovered from Wilson’s vehicle, they said.

“We also seized large amounts of cash and a bank account, totaling over $48,000,” they said.

