Ex-official says former Mexico president directed corruption

MEXICO CITY (AP) - In some of the most explosive accusations in recent Mexican political history, the former head of the state-owned oil company directly accuses former President Enrique Peña Nieto and his treasury secretary of directing a scheme of kickbacks and embezzlement directly from the president’s office.

The claims are contained in a leaked 60-page document whose authenticity authorities confirmed Wednesday.

It was written by Emilio Lozoya, the former head of Petroleos Mexicanos.

He alleges Peña Nieto and Luis Videgaray used the state-owned Pemex as a conduit to “fulfill promises made during the (2012) campaign.”

