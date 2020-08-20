Advertisement

Ex-official says former Mexico president directed corruption

The former head of the state-owned oil company directly accuses Mexico's former President Enrique Peña Nieto and his treasury secretary of directing a scheme of kickbacks and embezzlement directly from the president’s office. (CNN VAN photo/file)(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - In some of the most explosive accusations in recent Mexican political history, the former head of the state-owned oil company directly accuses former President Enrique Peña Nieto and his treasury secretary of directing a scheme of kickbacks and embezzlement directly from the president’s office.

The claims are contained in a leaked 60-page document whose authenticity authorities confirmed Wednesday.

It was written by Emilio Lozoya, the former head of Petroleos Mexicanos.

He alleges Peña Nieto and Luis Videgaray used the state-owned Pemex as a conduit to “fulfill promises made during the (2012) campaign.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

