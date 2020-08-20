Advertisement

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

File- Donald Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said during a 2010 webinar for Tea Party activists that liberal Democrats have a &amp;quot;plantation mentality&amp;quot; towards African Americans to keep them under government control.
File- Donald Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said during a 2010 webinar for Tea Party activists that liberal Democrats have a &amp;quot;plantation mentality&amp;quot; towards African Americans to keep them under government control. (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall.

The plea happened Thursday, hours after Bannon was pulled from a yacht off the coast of Connecticut and arrested.

He becomes the latest in a long list of Trump allies to be charged with a crime.

The charges were contained in an indictment in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors say the organizers of the “We Build The Wall” group raised more than $25 million from thousands of donors and pledged that 100% of the money would be used for the project.

