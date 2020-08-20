Fire breaks out at abandoned home

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple fire crews are investigating a fire that broke out at an abandoned home Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at around 6:30 p.m. at 2401 E. State Highway 36.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the abandoned mobile home.

The fire also burned an area around the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Little River-Academy VFD, Temple Police Department, and Temple EMS assisted Temple Fire & Rescue.

